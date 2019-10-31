CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYRX. BidaskClub cut shares of CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of CryoPort and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $14.29. 352,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.73 and a quick ratio of 17.68. CryoPort has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $526.77 million, a P/E ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 0.81.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

