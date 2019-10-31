Crown Capital Partners (CRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$10.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.53 million.

Crown Capital Partners has a twelve month low of C$7.63 and a twelve month high of C$11.90.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

