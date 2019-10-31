Critical Comparison: SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) vs. DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SemiLEDs and DSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -60.58% -99.88% -29.88% DSP Group -1.30% 4.53% 3.48%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SemiLEDs and DSP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A DSP Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

DSP Group has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.37%. Given DSP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DSP Group is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Volatility and Risk

SemiLEDs has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSP Group has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.8% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of DSP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SemiLEDs and DSP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $7.49 million 1.28 -$2.98 million N/A N/A DSP Group $117.44 million 2.90 -$1.96 million $0.23 64.61

DSP Group has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs.

Summary

DSP Group beats SemiLEDs on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting. Its LED chips also used in specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet, or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV in selected markets; LED chips to packagers or to distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. SemiLEDs Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile phones, Internet of Things and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company operates in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, Europe, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

