Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRTO. BidaskClub raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.35.

CRTO stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. Criteo has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $30.85.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.72%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, insider Dan Teodosiu sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $510,309.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,467 shares of company stock valued at $514,941. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Criteo by 800.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,042,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,025 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Criteo during the second quarter worth about $174,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Criteo by 34.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Criteo by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

