Credit Suisse Group Raises Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $180.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

W opened at $101.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.67 and its 200 day moving average is $133.54. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $37,389.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $118,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin acquired 21,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,306,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,445,795.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,751 shares of company stock worth $3,259,991. Company insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 14.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,992,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,841,000 after purchasing an additional 497,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $59,990,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,070,000 after purchasing an additional 113,946 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 33.3% in the second quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,400,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

