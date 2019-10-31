Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Receives GBX 3,175 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,175 ($41.49).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

In related news, insider Pamela Powell bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,924 ($38.21) per share, for a total transaction of £29,240 ($38,207.24).

Shares of LON:CWK traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,120 ($40.77). The stock had a trading volume of 117,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,337. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 23.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,108.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,795.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 2,340 ($30.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,420 ($44.69).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

