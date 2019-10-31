Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Price Down 8% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $74.25 and last traded at $77.50, 974,064 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 224% from the average session volume of 300,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.27.

The conglomerate reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Crane had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Crane’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42.

About Crane (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

