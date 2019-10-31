Craig Hallum Raises Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $82.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of VRNS opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.44. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $65.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,029,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 36,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 905.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

