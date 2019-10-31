Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $169.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $1,494,711.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,475,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $3,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,233,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,451,534 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 430,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 21,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $156.48 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.68.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $787.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.