CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. CRA International had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. CRA International’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $6.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.25. 119,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,318. CRA International has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $54.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $335.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRAI. ValuEngine cut shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of CRA International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

