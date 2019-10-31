CPI Card Group (TSE:PMTS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.50

Shares of CPI Card Group Inc (TSE:PMTS) (NASDAQ:PMTS) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.52, with a volume of 1100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.46.

CPI Card Group Company Profile (TSE:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.