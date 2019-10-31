Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €42.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.07) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.68 ($57.77).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €43.44 ($50.51) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53. Covestro has a 12-month low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 12-month high of €61.48 ($71.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €43.63.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

