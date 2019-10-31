Covesting Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Covesting has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $719.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00217867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.01402977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030118 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00114835 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

