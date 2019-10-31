COTI Market Capitalization Hits $949,692.00 (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, COTI has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. COTI has a market capitalization of $949,692.00 and approximately $441,885.00 worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About COTI

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,719,430 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official website is coti.io

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

