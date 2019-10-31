COSTAMARE 8.50 SRS C CUM RED PRP PRF (NYSE:CMRE-PC) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of COSTAMARE 8.50 SRS C CUM RED PRP PRF (NYSE:CMRE-PC) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.48, 764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

COSTAMARE 8.50 SRS C CUM RED PRP PRF Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE-PC)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE 8.50 SRS C CUM RED PRP PRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE 8.50 SRS C CUM RED PRP PRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.