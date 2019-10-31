Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.50

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.50 and traded as low as $3.73. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 66,340 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CJREF. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

