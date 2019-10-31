Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Corteva by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,068,000. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

In other Corteva news, insider Timothy P. Glenn bought 6,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel bought 18,393 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at $757,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 132,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.41. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

