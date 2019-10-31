Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Posts Earnings Results

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Corporate Office Properties Trust updated its Q4 guidance to $0.49-0.51 EPS.

Shares of OFC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.43. 27,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,054. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $72,978.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,558 shares in the company, valued at $656,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $72,060.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 269,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,987,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,939 shares of company stock valued at $255,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

