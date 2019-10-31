Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.64.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus set a $42.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Cross Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 534,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 38,871 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 372,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 587.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 523,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 447,188 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Corning by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,609,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Corning has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

