Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 373 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $140.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $144.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average is $128.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.58.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,976 shares of company stock worth $3,006,729 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

