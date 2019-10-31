Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,129 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 866.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $32,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. TD Securities began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

In other news, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,328 shares in the company, valued at $603,830.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,051,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 242,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,760,434.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,005,000 shares of company stock worth $20,058,550. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

