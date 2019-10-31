Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

