Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth $1,649,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $45.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSK shares. New Street Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,900.00 target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.49.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 357,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

