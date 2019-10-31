Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Director Purchases $99,925.00 in Stock

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Director Vikrant Raina purchased 2,500 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.97 per share, with a total value of $99,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at $455,018.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
CLGX stock opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Corelogic Inc has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97.
Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $458.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.49 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Corelogic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CLGX. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Corelogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.
Corelogic Company Profile
CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).
