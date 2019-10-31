Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Director Purchases $99,925.00 in Stock

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Director Vikrant Raina purchased 2,500 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.97 per share, with a total value of $99,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at $455,018.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CLGX stock opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Corelogic Inc has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $458.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.49 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Corelogic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 488.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,670,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,717,000 after buying an additional 2,216,835 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 659,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,579,000 after buying an additional 333,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,736,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,772,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLGX. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Corelogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.