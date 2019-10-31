Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

CTB opened at $28.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $35.36.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.96 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

