Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CTB stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $28.39. 4,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $35.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.