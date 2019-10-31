Cooper Tire & Rubber Co to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.96 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $35.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 152,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 74,585 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 299,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 20,736 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

