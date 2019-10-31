Contrasting Roan Resources (ROAN) & Its Competitors

Roan Resources (NYSE: ROAN) is one of 181 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Roan Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Roan Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roan Resources 0 2 0 0 2.00 Roan Resources Competitors 2238 8832 12468 408 2.46

Roan Resources presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 302.68%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 63.81%. Given Roan Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Roan Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roan Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources $517.82 million -$140.67 million 1.62 Roan Resources Competitors $10.94 billion $779.83 million 7.75

Roan Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Roan Resources. Roan Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of Roan Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Roan Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources -34.06% 6.23% 3.29% Roan Resources Competitors -2.86% 3.02% 6.11%

Summary

Roan Resources rivals beat Roan Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Roan Resources

Linn Energy, Inc., through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

