Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.88 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Container Store Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Shares of TCS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,673. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $236.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Container Store Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Container Store Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

