Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 7,430,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC set a $235.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.76.

Shares of STZ traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $190.33. The stock had a trading volume of 999,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.15 and a 200 day moving average of $198.18. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

