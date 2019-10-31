Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Trading Up 17% Following Earnings Beat

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s share price was up 17% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.00, approximately 2,627,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 1,265,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.52 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. Consolidated Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNSL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.21.

About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

