CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Coal Resources LP manages and develops active thermal coal operations. The company engages in underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high- BTU bituminuous thermal coal. It primarily sells its coal to electric utilities in the United States. CONSOL Coal Resources LP, formerly known as CNX Coal Resrcs, is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $19.00 price target on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONSOL Coal Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

CONSOL Coal Resources stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $286.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $89.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. Analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Consol Energy Inc. bought 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $129,007.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,432,000. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

