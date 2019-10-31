CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Consol Energy Inc. acquired 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $129,007.48.

Get CONSOL Coal Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,432,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

CCR traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,687. The stock has a market cap of $292.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. CONSOL Coal Resources has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $21.13.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 15.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CONSOL Coal Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.