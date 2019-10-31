Conning Inc. Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,111,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,955,336,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,448,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,573,438,000 after purchasing an additional 922,290 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,149 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.84.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.05. 133,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,749. The company has a market cap of $241.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.20 and a 200 day moving average of $239.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.55 per share, with a total value of $455,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,986.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $8,774,400. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.