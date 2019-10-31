Conning Inc. Sells 35,138 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,138 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $51,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,629,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,208,599,000 after buying an additional 739,353 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $44,621,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,398,000 after buying an additional 546,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.4% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,461,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,355,000 after buying an additional 467,114 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.73.

OKE stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.59. The stock had a trading volume of 37,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,689. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $77.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 128.06%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

