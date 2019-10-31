Conning Inc. Has $36.43 Million Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.22% of International Paper worth $36,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of International Paper by 138.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 83.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 218.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,988. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

