Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 347,198 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 4.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 261,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 29,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of ET traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,476,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,586,654. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.52. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.