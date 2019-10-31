Connect Group (LON:CNCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.50

Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 437570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.20 ($0.39).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Connect Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.48.

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

