Connect Group (LON:CNCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.50

Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 437570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.20 ($0.39).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Connect Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.48.

Connect Group Company Profile (LON:CNCT)

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

