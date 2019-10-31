ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Issues Earnings Results

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 34.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.18%.

Shares of CFMS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.91. 952,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.48. ConforMIS has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

