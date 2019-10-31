Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Short Interest Down 9.5% in October

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 281,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

CMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 2,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 79.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $56.48. The stock had a trading volume of 158,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $245.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

