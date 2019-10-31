Comparing CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) & Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQUEQ)

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUEQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CNX Resources alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CNX Resources and Petroquest Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 0 3 2 0 2.40 Petroquest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNX Resources currently has a consensus price target of $13.03, indicating a potential upside of 52.01%. Given CNX Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Petroquest Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of CNX Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNX Resources and Petroquest Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.73 billion 0.93 $796.53 million $1.53 5.60 Petroquest Energy $87.10 million 0.00 -$9.55 million ($0.54) -0.04

CNX Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Petroquest Energy. Petroquest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNX Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and Petroquest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources 17.60% 4.09% 2.38% Petroquest Energy 364.91% -274.16% 141.74%

Summary

CNX Resources beats Petroquest Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 539,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 627,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions from approximately 968,000 in Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. It also owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 308,000 net CBM acres, as well as 210,000 net CBM acres in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. The Midstream division owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company also offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions to third-parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. On November 6, 2018, PetroQuest Energy, Inc. along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.