Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Announces Earnings Results

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,303. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $540.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.37.

CYH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.68.

In other Community Health Systems news, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham bought 25,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,169.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wayne T. Smith bought 1,200,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,132,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,843.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,491,500. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

