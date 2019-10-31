Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.4% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 339.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,264 shares of company stock worth $90,909,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $243.26 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,099.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.89.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

