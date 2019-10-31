Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.39

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.39 and last traded at $88.39, with a volume of 40642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSLLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

