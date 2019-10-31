Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) – KeyCorp upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of FIX opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $706.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.83 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,690,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William George III acquired 1,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.59 per share, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,382.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $268,060 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 80.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 18,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 46.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 13.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 11.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 444,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,673,000 after buying an additional 46,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

