Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Boosted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,070,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.72. 922,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,202,157. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra set a $50.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

