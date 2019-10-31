Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,552,290,000 after buying an additional 7,792,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,356,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,594,171,000 after buying an additional 1,759,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,866,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,319,753,000 after buying an additional 1,009,589 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,269,965,000 after buying an additional 4,446,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 518,696 shares of company stock worth $23,333,254. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

