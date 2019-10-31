Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.84 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.77. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

In related news, VP Benjamin Auyeung sold 6,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $235,537.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,950.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

