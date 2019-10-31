Columbus Circle Investors Takes Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in eHealth by 9.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 14.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in eHealth by 4.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in eHealth by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in eHealth in the third quarter worth about $518,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 14,313 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,531,634.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 7,013 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $716,377.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $374,440 and have sold 26,326 shares worth $2,690,217. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EHTH stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.25. 9,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,057. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

EHTH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 target price on eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised eHealth to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.73.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

