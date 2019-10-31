Columbus Circle Investors Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.12% of Huron Consulting Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 489.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

In related news, insider C. Mark Hussey sold 11,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $671,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,712.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $46,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,012.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,486 over the last ninety days. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.56. 1,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.07. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.59 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.